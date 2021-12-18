F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) At $10.71 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.33% or $1.09. The 52-week high for the FXLV share is $17.75, that puts it down -65.73 from that peak though still a striking 12.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 437.01K shares over the past three months.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FXLV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) trade information

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) registered a 11.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.33% in intraday trading to $10.71 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.72%, and it has moved by 0.28% in 30 days. The short interest in F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) is 1.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.24 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.13, which implies an increase of 44.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, FXLV is trading at a discount of -114.75% off the target high and -40.06% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $30.56 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.35 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -100.70% in 2021.

FXLV Dividends

F45 Training Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV)’s Major holders

F45 Training Holdings Inc. insiders own 59.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.33%, with the float percentage being 44.91%. SG Americas Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9256.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4700.0 shares, is of Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $70312.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) shares are MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that MFS New Discovery Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $12.77 million.