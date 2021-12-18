Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU): With The Stock Up 55.8 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s traded shares were 3.09 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.60% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the UUUU share is $11.39, that puts it down -57.32 from that peak though still a striking 55.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.55 million shares over the past three months.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UUUU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) registered a -3.60% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.60% in intraday trading to $7.24 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.70%, and it has moved by -26.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.80%. The short interest in Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 15.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.87, which implies an increase of 18.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.81 and $10.87 respectively. As a result, UUUU is trading at a discount of -50.14% off the target high and 5.94% off the low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Energy Fuels Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares have gone up 15.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.70% against 6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 75.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 302.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $700k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $700k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $486k and $384k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.00% and then jump by 82.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 30.40% in 2021.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 28 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Energy Fuels Inc. insiders own 1.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.17%, with the float percentage being 31.60%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.14 million shares (or 4.59% of all shares), a total value of $50.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.22 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $36.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 6.54 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $24.46 million.