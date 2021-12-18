Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ: DYAI) Stock Jumped 22.07% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s traded shares were 0.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.20% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the DYAI share is $8.78, that puts it down -91.29 from that peak though still a striking 31.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.15. The company’s market capitalization is $128.93M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.28K shares over the past three months.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DYAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) trade information

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) registered a 16.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.20% in intraday trading to $4.59 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.41%, and it has moved by 22.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.49%. The short interest in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) is 1.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.67, which implies an increase of 40.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, DYAI is trading at a discount of -117.86% off the target high and -30.72% off the low.

Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $490k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $416k and $346k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.20% and then jump by 41.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -51.40%. While earnings are projected to return -10.30% in 2021.

DYAI Dividends

Dyadic International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)’s Major holders

Dyadic International Inc. insiders own 29.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.19%, with the float percentage being 28.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $3.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Portolan Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dyadic International Inc. (DYAI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $1.26 million.