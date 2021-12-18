During The Past Six Months, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Shares Took An 24.58% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.54% or $2.36. The 52-week high for the EGRX share is $58.25, that puts it down -7.2 from that peak though still a striking 32.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.48. The company’s market capitalization is $703.70M, and the average trade volume was 97.69K shares over the past three months.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. EGRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.84.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) trade information

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) registered a 4.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.54% in intraday trading to $54.34 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.59%, and it has moved by 5.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.50, which implies a decrease of -7.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $51.00 respectively. As a result, EGRX is trading at a premium of 6.15% off the target high and 7.99% off the low.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) shares have gone up 24.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.88% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.20% this quarter and then jump 5.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $46.4 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $53.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $47.02 million and $49.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.30% and then jump by 6.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.60%. While earnings are projected to return -14.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.70% per annum.

EGRX Dividends

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)’s Major holders

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 12.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.46%, with the float percentage being 108.30%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 241 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.05 million shares (or 15.85% of all shares), a total value of $114.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.53 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EGRX) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 5.96% of the stock, which is worth about $42.96 million.