Does Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) Still Look Attractive After A 1.93% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s traded shares were 0.83 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.79% or $2.42. The 52-week high for the THRY share is $41.86, that puts it down -9.93 from that peak though still a striking 72.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.48. The company’s market capitalization is $1.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 387.12K shares over the past three months.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. THRY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) trade information

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) registered a 6.79% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.79% in intraday trading to $38.08 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.93%, and it has moved by 2.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.75%. The short interest in Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.00, which implies an increase of 18.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, THRY is trading at a discount of -31.3% off the target high and -10.29% off the low.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Thryv Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) shares have gone up 19.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -35.75% against 0.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $262.53 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $227.17 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.40%. While earnings are projected to return 21.60% in 2021.

THRY Dividends

Thryv Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Thryv Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s Major holders

Thryv Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.13% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.17%, with the float percentage being 87.53%. Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.89 million shares (or 38.06% of all shares), a total value of $461.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 10.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $123.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thryv Holdings Inc. (THRY) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $46.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.78 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $26.01 million.