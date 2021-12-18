Does Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Still Look Attractive After A -2.56% Selloff Last Week?

During the last session, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.54% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ACST share is $9.76, that puts it down -756.14 from that peak though still a striking 8.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.04. The company’s market capitalization is $66.75M, and the average trade volume was 436.78K shares over the past three months.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ACST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) registered a 6.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.54% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.56%, and it has moved by -25.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 43.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ACST is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 45.00% in 2021.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Acasti Pharma Inc. insiders own 12.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.94%, with the float percentage being 1.07%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.22 million shares (or 0.84% of all shares), a total value of $0.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91528.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.39 million market value.