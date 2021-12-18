Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) After A 0.29% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s traded shares were 0.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.56, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the VRDN share is $25.67, that puts it down -24.85 from that peak though still a striking 49.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.44. The company’s market capitalization is $432.99M, and the average trade volume was 240.72K shares over the past three months.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. VRDN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.32.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) trade information

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $20.56 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.29%, and it has moved by 8.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.37%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.25, which implies an increase of 41.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, VRDN is trading at a discount of -94.55% off the target high and -50.78% off the low.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Viridian Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) shares have gone up 12.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.78% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 78.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 232.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $650k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 37.10%. While earnings are projected to return -55.30% in 2021.

VRDN Dividends

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)’s Major holders

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.80%, with the float percentage being 97.15%. Frazier Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.51 million shares (or 6.93% of all shares), a total value of $24.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 6.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $2.19 million.