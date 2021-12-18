Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) After A -8.21% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.48% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the AGYS share is $64.09, that puts it down -53.77 from that peak though still a striking 14.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average trade volume was 87.67K shares over the past three months.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AGYS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) trade information

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) registered a 0.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $41.68 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.21%, and it has moved by -8.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.76%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.00, which implies an increase of 33.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, AGYS is trading at a discount of -55.95% off the target high and -43.95% off the low.

Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Agilysys Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) shares have gone down -23.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.52% against -5.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.50% this quarter and then drop -13.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.66 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.87 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -43.10%. While earnings are projected to return 31.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.05% per annum.

AGYS Dividends

Agilysys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s Major holders

Agilysys Inc. insiders own 9.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.88%, with the float percentage being 108.58%. MAK Capital One LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 229 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.95 million shares (or 16.08% of all shares), a total value of $224.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $175.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.7 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $33.5 million.