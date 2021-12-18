CRDL’s -4.74% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.49% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the CRDL share is $4.96, that puts it down -146.77 from that peak though still a striking 9.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $159.65M, and the average trade volume was 904.01K shares over the past three months.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) trade information

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL) registered a 7.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.49% in intraday trading to $2.01 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.74%, and it has moved by -11.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.07%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.81, which implies an increase of 77.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.01 and $13.91 respectively. As a result, CRDL is trading at a discount of -592.04% off the target high and -99.5% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -30.50% in 2021.

CRDL Dividends

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL)’s Major holders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.78%, with the float percentage being 10.85%. Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of May 30, 2021, the company held over 1.06 million shares (or 2.44% of all shares), a total value of $2.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.04 million shares, is of Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF’s that is approximately 2.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.33 million.