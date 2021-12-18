Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU): Is It Possible To Be Down -32.35% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares were 0.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.41% or $2.1. The 52-week high for the YOU share is $65.70, that puts it down -142.79 from that peak though still a striking 9.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $24.40. The company’s market capitalization is $4.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.84K shares over the past three months.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. YOU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) registered a 8.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.41% in intraday trading to $27.06 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.48%, and it has moved by -32.49% in 30 days. The short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) is 1.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 45.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, YOU is trading at a discount of -129.12% off the target high and -47.82% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.81 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75.73 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 82.80% in 2021.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders own 66.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.20%, with the float percentage being 208.95%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.55 million shares (or 27.62% of all shares), a total value of $822.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.29 million shares, is of General Atlantic, L.P.’s that is approximately 12.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $371.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.55 million, or about 0.74% of the stock, which is worth about $22.46 million.