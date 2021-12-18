Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: CNTA) On Friday – Up 11.43 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 0.56 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.91% or $0.65. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $26.90, that puts it down -131.1 from that peak though still a striking 11.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.31. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 218.94K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CNTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) registered a 5.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.91% in intraday trading to $11.64 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.83%, and it has moved by -10.46% in 30 days. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 0.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.67, which implies an increase of 69.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, CNTA is trading at a discount of -260.82% off the target high and -217.87% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -110.70% in 2021.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.15%, with the float percentage being 55.73%. Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.92 million shares (or 19.94% of all shares), a total value of $398.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.68 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 6.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $126.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (CNTA) shares are Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Triton Fund owns about 1.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $17.55 million.