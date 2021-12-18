Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Given A -488.24% drop From High?

During the last session, Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GMDA share is $15.00, that puts it down -488.24 from that peak though still a striking 17.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.10. The company’s market capitalization is $154.22M, and the average trade volume was 385.89K shares over the past three months.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. GMDA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.46.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.00%, and it has moved by -19.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.06%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 83.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, GMDA is trading at a discount of -762.75% off the target high and -331.37% off the low.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gamida Cell Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares have gone down -57.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.25% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -53.30% this quarter and then jump 20.60% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -63.00% in 2021.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Gamida Cell Ltd. insiders own 28.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.60%, with the float percentage being 66.25%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 85 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.92 million shares (or 10.03% of all shares), a total value of $47.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Federated Hermes, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.67 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $12.36 million.