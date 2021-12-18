Can RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -67.20% YTD?

During the last session, RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.84. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.65, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the RDHL share is $11.52, that puts it down -334.72 from that peak though still a striking 6.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.47. The company’s market capitalization is $157.12M, and the average trade volume was 964.35K shares over the past three months.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. RDHL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) trade information

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $2.65 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.69%, and it has moved by -34.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.09%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.60, which implies an increase of 81.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, RDHL is trading at a discount of -730.19% off the target high and -239.62% off the low.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares have gone down -61.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.33% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 68.00% this quarter and then jump 75.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 54.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.52 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $20.94 million and $21.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.90% and then jump by 51.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90%. While earnings are projected to return -46.80% in 2021.

RDHL Dividends

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s Major holders

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.39%, with the float percentage being 18.39%. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.98 million shares (or 4.24% of all shares), a total value of $13.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.97 million shares, is of Ibex Investors LLC’s that is approximately 2.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.73 million.