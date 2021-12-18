Can Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -22.92% YTD?

During the last session, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.37% or $0.57. The 52-week high for the KNSA share is $24.70, that puts it down -81.35 from that peak though still a striking 24.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.30. The company’s market capitalization is $982.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 352.59K shares over the past three months.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. KNSA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) trade information

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) registered a 4.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.37% in intraday trading to $13.62 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.05%, and it has moved by 5.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.11%. The short interest in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.80, which implies an increase of 54.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, KNSA is trading at a discount of -171.66% off the target high and -83.55% off the low.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares have gone down -4.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.48% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.50% this quarter and then jump 16.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 12.90% in 2021.

KNSA Dividends

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s Major holders

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. insiders own 4.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.97%, with the float percentage being 95.86%. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.92 million shares (or 9.03% of all shares), a total value of $54.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.8 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) shares are Columbia Acorn Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Acorn Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.97 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $13.2 million.