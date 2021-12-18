Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) Is Down -20.47% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.41% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the CMBM share is $66.40, that puts it down -183.88 from that peak though still a striking 8.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.44. The company’s market capitalization is $672.46M, and the average trade volume was 232.33K shares over the past three months.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CMBM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.34.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) registered a 2.41% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.41% in intraday trading to $23.39 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.82%, and it has moved by -20.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.63%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 53.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, CMBM is trading at a discount of -165.07% off the target high and -28.26% off the low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cambium Networks Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares have gone down -49.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.86% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.20% this quarter and then drop -13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $90.43 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $91.28 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 177.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.10% per annum.

CMBM Dividends

Cambium Networks Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders own 3.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.11%, with the float percentage being 89.30%. Vector Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 210 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.33 million shares (or 54.04% of all shares), a total value of $692.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares are Buffalo Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Buffalo Small Cap Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $12.27 million.