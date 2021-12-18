Boom Or Bust: Where Does Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ: VRNA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the VRNA share is $9.72, that puts it down -86.92 from that peak though still a striking 29.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.66. The company’s market capitalization is $297.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 86.69K shares over the past three months.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. VRNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $5.20 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.79%, and it has moved by -0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.76%. The short interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.83, which implies an increase of 75.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, VRNA is trading at a discount of -380.77% off the target high and -226.92% off the low.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Verona Pharma plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares have gone down -23.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.36% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.60% this quarter and then drop -17.50% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2021.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on April 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Verona Pharma plc insiders own 11.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.00%, with the float percentage being 81.46%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.69 million shares (or 10.99% of all shares), a total value of $47.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.11 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $42.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) shares are Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Tekla World Healthcare Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $2.64 million.