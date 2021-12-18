Boom Or Bust: Where Does Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.61% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the GLTO share is $16.41, that puts it down -481.91 from that peak though still a striking 21.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.22. The company’s market capitalization is $73.24M, and the average trade volume was 154.45K shares over the past three months.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.20. GLTO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) registered a 22.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.61% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.71%, and it has moved by -7.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 78.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, GLTO is trading at a discount of -467.38% off the target high and -148.23% off the low.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Galecto Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares have gone down -42.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.18% against 7.30.

While earnings are projected to return 19.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 47.60% per annum.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Galecto Inc. insiders own 11.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.37%, with the float percentage being 53.53%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 16.19% of all shares), a total value of $14.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.5 million shares, is of Novo Holdings A/S’s that is approximately 9.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 62846.0, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.