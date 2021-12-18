Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s traded shares were 0.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.08. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.71% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the BEEM share is $75.90, that puts it down -248.48 from that peak though still a striking 7.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.16. The company’s market capitalization is $198.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 249.99K shares over the past three months.

Beam Global (BEEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. BEEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.21.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) trade information

Beam Global (BEEM) registered a 4.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.71% in intraday trading to $21.78 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.32%, and it has moved by -27.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.33%. The short interest in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $44.50, which implies an increase of 51.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $37.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, BEEM is trading at a discount of -129.57% off the target high and -69.88% off the low.

Beam Global (BEEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Beam Global has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Beam Global (BEEM) shares have gone down -35.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.29% against 16.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.50% this quarter and then jump 32.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 64.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.26 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.27 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.50%. While earnings are projected to return 4.10% in 2021.

BEEM Dividends

Beam Global is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s Major holders

Beam Global insiders own 16.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.86%, with the float percentage being 46.28%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.46 million shares (or 16.43% of all shares), a total value of $63.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.3 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Beam Global (BEEM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.44 million, or about 4.95% of the stock, which is worth about $16.85 million.