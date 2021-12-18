Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Is Up 22.73% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -72.76% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s traded shares were 0.91 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.88, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.77% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the USAS share is $3.46, that puts it down -293.18 from that peak though still a striking 22.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.68. The company’s market capitalization is $117.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. USAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) trade information

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) registered a 3.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.77% in intraday trading to $0.88 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.80%, and it has moved by -11.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.67%. The short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) is 4.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.62, which implies an increase of 45.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.96 and $2.75 respectively. As a result, USAS is trading at a discount of -212.5% off the target high and -9.09% off the low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Americas Gold and Silver Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares have gone down -41.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -229.17% against 11.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.02 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.27 million by the end of Mar 2018.

USAS Dividends

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 11 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders own 4.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.47%, with the float percentage being 23.55%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 8.58 million shares (or 5.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.01 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 3.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 7.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.79 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $6.51 million.