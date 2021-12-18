After Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) Surges -134.03% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the last session, Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s traded shares were 0.89 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.19% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the STRO share is $28.30, that puts it down -79.0 from that peak though still a striking 9.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.26. The company’s market capitalization is $738.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.46K shares over the past three months.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. STRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.63.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) trade information

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) registered a 5.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.19% in intraday trading to $15.81 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.99%, and it has moved by -14.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.07%. The short interest in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.38, which implies an increase of 51.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $37.00 respectively. As a result, STRO is trading at a discount of -134.03% off the target high and -77.1% off the low.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sutro Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares have gone down -20.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.50% against 7.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -240.00% this quarter and then jump 58.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.97 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.59 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.82 million and $8.28 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -49.70% and then jump by 27.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 59.40% in 2021.

STRO Dividends

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 11 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s Major holders

Sutro Biopharma Inc. insiders own 10.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.14%, with the float percentage being 100.73%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.66 million shares (or 7.90% of all shares), a total value of $69.07 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 6.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $55.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $44.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 million, or about 2.26% of the stock, which is worth about $19.45 million.