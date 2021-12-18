Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS): Can A Stock That’s Down -65.77% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ABOS share is $26.98, that puts it down -292.15 from that peak though still a striking 9.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.23. The company’s market capitalization is $285.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 121.74K shares over the past three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ABOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.18.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $6.88 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.27%, and it has moved by -36.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 0.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 71.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, ABOS is trading at a discount of -292.44% off the target high and -132.56% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 4.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.50%, with the float percentage being 64.81%. Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2200.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $32692.0 in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove owns about 0.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $3.27 million.