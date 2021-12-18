Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.76% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the AXDX share is $15.60, that puts it down -212.0 from that peak though still a striking 19.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.01. The company’s market capitalization is $374.10M, and the average trade volume was 447.33K shares over the past three months.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. AXDX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.33.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) trade information

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) registered a 7.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.76% in intraday trading to $5.00 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.10%, and it has moved by -8.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.50, which implies an increase of 47.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, AXDX is trading at a discount of -140.0% off the target high and -40.0% off the low.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares have gone down -37.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.29% against 15.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.99 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.9 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.59 million and $3.11 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.20% and then jump by 57.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.70%. While earnings are projected to return 9.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

AXDX Dividends

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)’s Major holders

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 43.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.43%, with the float percentage being 70.35%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 6.14% of all shares), a total value of $30.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 3.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.76 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 1.24% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 million.