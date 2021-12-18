A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN)

During the last session, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $47.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.54% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the ASPN share is $65.99, that puts it down -37.71 from that peak though still a striking 68.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58B, and the average trade volume was 225.91K shares over the past three months.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ASPN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) registered a -0.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.54% in intraday trading to $47.92 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.12%, and it has moved by -22.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 177.31%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.00, which implies an increase of 23.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, ASPN is trading at a discount of -50.25% off the target high and -6.43% off the low.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aspen Aerogels Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares have gone up 98.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -20.48% against 20.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.55 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.74 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $24.2 million and $23.02 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.90% and then jump by 24.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.30%. While earnings are projected to return -36.80% in 2021.

ASPN Dividends

Aspen Aerogels Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels Inc. insiders own 4.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.82%, with the float percentage being 92.87%. Spring Creek Capital LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.46 million shares (or 10.51% of all shares), a total value of $103.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s that is approximately 9.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $94.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.69 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $14.71 million.