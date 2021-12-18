A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX), As It Continued To Fall -51.29% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s traded shares were 0.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.04% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the LVOX share is $11.43, that puts it down -124.56 from that peak though still a striking 17.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.20. The company’s market capitalization is $523.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 229.43K shares over the past three months.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LVOX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) trade information

LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) registered a 6.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.04% in intraday trading to $5.09 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.07%, and it has moved by 1.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.63%. The short interest in LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.83, which implies an increase of 48.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LVOX is trading at a discount of -135.76% off the target high and -17.88% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.95 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -576.30% in 2021.

LVOX Dividends

LiveVox Holding Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveVox Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX)’s Major holders

LiveVox Holding Inc. insiders own 5.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.92%, with the float percentage being 93.30%. Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 66.67 million shares (or 67.86% of all shares), a total value of $434.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.04 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $26.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveVox Holding Inc. (LVOX) shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I owns about 3.05 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.0 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $6.09 million.