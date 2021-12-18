A -7.79% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS)

During the last session, Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.37% or $2.58. The 52-week high for the ZEUS share is $40.00, that puts it down -58.23 from that peak though still a striking 48.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.00. The company’s market capitalization is $281.62M, and the average trade volume was 78.49K shares over the past three months.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ZEUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.55.

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) trade information

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) registered a 11.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.37% in intraday trading to $25.28 this Friday, 12/17/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.82%, and it has moved by 6.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 66.32%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.25, which implies an increase of 7.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.25 and $27.25 respectively. As a result, ZEUS is trading at a discount of -7.79% off the target high and -7.79% off the low.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olympic Steel Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) shares have gone down -16.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 2,945.95% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1,921.40% this quarter and then jump 725.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $645.35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $597.15 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $299.92 million and $331.55 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 115.20% and then jump by 80.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.20%. While earnings are projected to return -245.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.29% per annum.

ZEUS Dividends

Olympic Steel Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Olympic Steel Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.32 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)’s Major holders

Olympic Steel Inc. insiders own 15.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.24%, with the float percentage being 85.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 15.18% of all shares), a total value of $49.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 8.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $27.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $7.82 million.