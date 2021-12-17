Year-To-Date, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) Price Has Decrease -48.30%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.11% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the PENN share is $142.00, that puts it down -217.67 from that peak though still a striking 1.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.10. The company’s market capitalization is $7.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.59 million shares over the past three months.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. PENN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.87.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) registered a 0.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $44.70 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.49%, and it has moved by -21.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.68%. The short interest in Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is 12.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.61, which implies an increase of 45.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.00 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, PENN is trading at a discount of -190.83% off the target high and 14.99% off the low.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Penn National Gaming Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares have gone down -39.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 153.40% against 13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.50% this quarter and then jump 1,000.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 61.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.48 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.13 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.50% and then jump by 44.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.33%. While earnings are projected to return 162.80% in 2021.

PENN Dividends

Penn National Gaming Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

Penn National Gaming Inc. insiders own 1.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.94%, with the float percentage being 89.46%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 751 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.88 million shares (or 13.36% of all shares), a total value of $2.19 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.68 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) shares are Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Baron Growth Fund owns about 6.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $654.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.51 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $473.24 million.