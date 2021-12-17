What To Expect Going Ahead For Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) Given Its -0.26 Percent Loss On Thursday?

During the recent session, Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s traded shares were 3.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $43.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.26% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the TWTR share is $80.75, that puts it down -87.7 from that peak though still a striking 4.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.01. The company’s market capitalization is $35.17B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.51 million shares over the past three months.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. TWTR has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 24 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) registered a -0.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.26% in intraday trading to $43.02 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.17%, and it has moved by -17.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.17%. The short interest in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is 23.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.31, which implies an increase of 34.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.70 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, TWTR is trading at a discount of -97.58% off the target high and 0.74% off the low.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Twitter Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares have gone down -29.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.09% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.50% this quarter and then drop -5.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 billion as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $777.15 million and $1.29 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.80% and then jump by 22.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.90%. While earnings are projected to return -177.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 41.00% per annum.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Twitter Inc. insiders own 2.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.72%, with the float percentage being 81.78%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,320 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 73.44 million shares (or 9.18% of all shares), a total value of $4.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 70.1 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.23 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 21.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.47 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.76 million, or about 2.10% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.