What Should You Do With Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s traded shares were 4.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.10% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SIRI share is $8.14, that puts it down -26.99 from that peak though still a striking 10.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.75. The company’s market capitalization is $24.87B, and the average trade volume was 17.04 million shares over the past three months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. SIRI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) registered a 1.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.10% in intraday trading to $6.41 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.92%, and it has moved by -4.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.47%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.48, which implies an increase of 14.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SIRI is trading at a discount of -56.01% off the target high and 10.3% off the low.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares have gone up 0.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.00% against -0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.02 billion and $2.19 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.80% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.70%. While earnings are projected to return -84.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.80% per annum.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 31 and February 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is 0.06, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. insiders own 79.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.11%, with the float percentage being 67.31%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 796 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 80.56 million shares (or 1.99% of all shares), a total value of $526.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 73.99 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $483.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF owns about 53.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $346.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.46 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $142.89 million.