What Should You Do With Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ: GBIO) At Current Prices?

During the last session, Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s traded shares were 1.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.38% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the GBIO share is $41.86, that puts it down -553.04 from that peak though still a striking 14.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.50. The company’s market capitalization is $371.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.84K shares over the past three months.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. GBIO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) trade information

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) registered a -1.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.38% in intraday trading to $6.41 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -54.86%, and it has moved by -68.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.01%. The short interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) is 4.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.80, which implies an increase of 71.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $31.00 respectively. As a result, GBIO is trading at a discount of -383.62% off the target high and -56.01% off the low.

Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Generation Bio Co. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares have gone down -73.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.46% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.70% this quarter and then drop -118.50% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -63.70% in 2021.

GBIO Dividends

Generation Bio Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s Major holders

Generation Bio Co. insiders own 8.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.60%, with the float percentage being 106.89%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.46 million shares (or 14.95% of all shares), a total value of $240.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.48 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $184.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Generation Bio Co. (GBIO) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $88.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 3.35% of the stock, which is worth about $54.06 million.