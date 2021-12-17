TOMZ’s 6.67% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -5.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.88% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the TOMZ share is $6.50, that puts it down -269.32 from that peak though still a striking 39.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.07. The company’s market capitalization is $32.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) trade information

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) registered a -6.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.88% in intraday trading to $1.76 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.67%, and it has moved by 34.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -55.44%. The short interest in TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) is 0.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.2 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.60%. While earnings are projected to return 258.80% in 2021.

TOMZ Dividends

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ)’s Major holders

TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. insiders own 38.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.68%, with the float percentage being 5.94%. Bank of Montreal/Can/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 82446.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58422.0, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.