Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Surged -39.24% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the recent session, Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares were 6.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.54% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the TLRY share is $67.00, that puts it down -772.4 from that peak though still a striking 0.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.67. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79B, and the average trade volume was 22.02 million shares over the past three months.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. TLRY has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) registered a -2.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.54% in intraday trading to $7.68 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.86%, and it has moved by -39.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -15.54%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.57, which implies an increase of 38.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, TLRY is trading at a discount of -199.48% off the target high and -4.17% off the low.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tilray Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tilray Inc. (TLRY) shares have gone down -53.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.30% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -250.00% this quarter and then drop -200.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 62.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $178.8 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $195.2 million by the end of Nov 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 36.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 49.30% per annum.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Inc. insiders own 4.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.49%, with the float percentage being 13.10%. ETF Managers Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 402 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $151.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.73 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $121.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tilray Inc. (TLRY) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF owns about 8.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $151.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $21.21 million.