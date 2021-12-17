The Time To Buy REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Is Now

During the last session, REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.44% or $1.12. The 52-week high for the REVG share is $22.23, that puts it down -71.13 from that peak though still a striking 36.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.31. The company’s market capitalization is $834.35M, and the average trade volume was 301.99K shares over the past three months.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. REVG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

REV Group Inc. (REVG) registered a 9.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.44% in intraday trading to $12.99 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.26%, and it has moved by -26.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.25%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.25, which implies an increase of 14.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, REVG is trading at a discount of -46.27% off the target high and -0.08% off the low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that REV Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares have gone down -12.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.09% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 63.20% this quarter and then jump 28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $629.67 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $564.4 million by the end of Jan 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50%. While earnings are projected to return -175.30% in 2021.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 05 and January 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for REV Group Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group Inc. insiders own 4.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.67%, with the float percentage being 101.91%. AIP, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 27.56 million shares (or 42.57% of all shares), a total value of $472.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.63 million shares, is of Pzena Investment Management Llc’s that is approximately 5.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares are Invesco Discovery Fund and Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco Discovery Fund owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.17 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $17.73 million.