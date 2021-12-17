The Time Is Right To Purchase Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL)

During the recent session, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares were 24.26 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SNDL share is $3.96, that puts it down -549.18 from that peak though still a striking 31.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.42. The company’s market capitalization is $1.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 75.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 112.95 million shares over the past three months.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $0.61 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.44%, and it has moved by -29.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.81%. The short interest in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is 283.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sundial Growers Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares have gone down -36.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.23% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $12.98 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.97 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.07 million and $11.48 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.90% and then jump by 21.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -63.70% in 2021.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

Sundial Growers Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.81%, with the float percentage being 8.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 172 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 70.92 million shares (or 4.27% of all shares), a total value of $67.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.51 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 1.36% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) shares are Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Tidal ETF Tr-SoFi Social 50 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF owns about 18.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $0.28 million.