Should Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) Revive After A -68.93% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.38, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.36% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the CLWT share is $5.71, that puts it down -68.93 from that peak though still a striking 47.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $17.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.67K shares over the past three months.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) trade information

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) registered a 15.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.36% in intraday trading to $3.38 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.62%, and it has moved by -1.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 88.88%. The short interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) is 18740.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.05 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.60%. While earnings are projected to return 688.00% in 2021.

CLWT Dividends

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Major holders

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited insiders own 55.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.48%, with the float percentage being 10.15%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 5.73% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38839.0 shares, is of Citadel Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.