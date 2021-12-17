Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares were 3.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.22% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the SFT share is $10.90, that puts it down -233.33 from that peak though still a striking 1.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.23. The company’s market capitalization is $274.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.62 million shares over the past three months.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SFT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) registered a -5.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.22% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.85%, and it has moved by -45.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -60.02%. The short interest in Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) is 13.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.40, which implies an increase of 71.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SFT is trading at a discount of -419.88% off the target high and -144.65% off the low.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Shift Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares have gone down -60.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 51.33% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then drop -571.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 200.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.71 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $161.96 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $59.91 million and $73.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 171.60% and then jump by 120.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 28.10% in 2021.

SFT Dividends

Shift Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s Major holders

Shift Technologies Inc. insiders own 22.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.46%, with the float percentage being 74.38%. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.47 million shares (or 5.50% of all shares), a total value of $31.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 1.76% of the stock, which is worth about $9.9 million.