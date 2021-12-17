One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS)

During the recent session, Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s traded shares were 1.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $149.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.06% or $3.02. The 52-week high for the SWKS share is $204.00, that puts it down -36.54 from that peak though still a striking 4.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $142.00. The company’s market capitalization is $23.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) registered a 2.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.06% in intraday trading to $149.41 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.09%, and it has moved by -10.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.78%. The short interest in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) is 3.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $207.38, which implies an increase of 27.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $165.00 and $255.00 respectively. As a result, SWKS is trading at a discount of -70.67% off the target high and -10.43% off the low.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Skyworks Solutions Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) shares have gone down -13.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.48% against 1.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 37.30% this quarter and then drop -8.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.3 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.60%. While earnings are projected to return 87.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.55% per annum.

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is 2.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.40%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Skyworks Solutions Inc. insiders own 0.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.43%, with the float percentage being 76.67%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,344 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 17.72 million shares (or 10.73% of all shares), a total value of $3.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.22 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.92 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $894.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.68 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $704.84 million.