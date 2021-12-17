One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS)

During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $85.32, that puts it down -91.69 from that peak though still a striking 36.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.33 million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. JKS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $44.51 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.32%, and it has moved by -30.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.80%. The short interest in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) is 4.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $320.34, which implies an increase of 86.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $74.41 and $474.52 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of -966.1% off the target high and -67.18% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares have gone up 13.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -61.28% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -113.30% this quarter and then drop -64.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.6 billion by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -75.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 29.07% per annum.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.