Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.70% or -$0.8. The 52-week high for the ONDS share is $16.00, that puts it down -139.52 from that peak though still a striking 14.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.69. The company’s market capitalization is $274.15M, and the average trade volume was 817.43K shares over the past three months.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ONDS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) trade information

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) registered a -10.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.70% in intraday trading to $6.68 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.14%, and it has moved by -38.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 7.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.50, which implies an increase of 50.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ONDS is trading at a discount of -124.55% off the target high and -79.64% off the low.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ondas Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares have gone down -16.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.76% against 3.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.00% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $850k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.42 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $194k and $1.17 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 338.10% and then jump by 21.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 40.20% in 2021.

ONDS Dividends

Ondas Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)’s Major holders

Ondas Holdings Inc. insiders own 18.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.04%, with the float percentage being 14.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 4.88% of all shares), a total value of $8.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.45 million shares, is of Herald Investment Management Ltd’s that is approximately 2.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.26 million, or about 1.30% of the stock, which is worth about $2.35 million.