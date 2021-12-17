Now Is The Time To Buy Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT)

During the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares were 8.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.29% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the MMAT share is $21.76, that puts it down -650.34 from that peak though still a striking 70.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.85. The company’s market capitalization is $833.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.29 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) registered a -4.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.29% in intraday trading to $2.90 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.38%, and it has moved by -36.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 199.71%. The short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is 24.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 55.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $6.50 respectively. As a result, MMAT is trading at a discount of -124.14% off the target high and -124.14% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 38.10%. While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2021.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders own 19.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.52%, with the float percentage being 8.05%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 4.4 million shares (or 1.57% of all shares), a total value of $32.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $23.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $6.54 million.