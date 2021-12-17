Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) Fall -35.94% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s traded shares were 1.42 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $37.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.29% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the LYFT share is $68.28, that puts it down -82.81 from that peak though still a striking 0.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.19. The company’s market capitalization is $13.17B, and the average trade volume was 5.81 million shares over the past three months.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) trade information

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) registered a -0.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.29% in intraday trading to $37.35 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.10%, and it has moved by -26.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.94%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lyft Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares have gone down -35.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.94% against 2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 96.60% this quarter and then jump 110.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $864.01 million as predicted by 32 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 32 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $974.91 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $486.45 million and $569.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.60% and then jump by 71.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 50.90% in 2021.

LYFT Dividends

Lyft Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s Major holders

Lyft Inc. insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.21%, with the float percentage being 94.00%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 700 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 48.84 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $2.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.59 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 7.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.37 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lyft Inc. (LYFT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 19.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.07 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.25 million, or about 2.18% of the stock, which is worth about $438.25 million.