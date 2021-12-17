Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Rose 5.41% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s traded shares were 1.01 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.91, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.99% or -$5.54. The 52-week high for the KYMR share is $91.92, that puts it down -84.17 from that peak though still a striking 40.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.93. The company’s market capitalization is $2.61B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 294.63K shares over the past three months.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. KYMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) registered a -9.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.99% in intraday trading to $49.91 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.54%, and it has moved by -18.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.54%. The short interest in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is 1.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $77.60, which implies an increase of 35.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, KYMR is trading at a discount of -70.31% off the target high and -34.24% off the low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kymera Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares have gone up 5.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.78% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.60% this quarter and then drop -34.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 124.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.93 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.6 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18 million and $12.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.20% and then jump by 61.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -28.50% in 2021, the next five years will return -14.90% per annum.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 9.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.49%, with the float percentage being 74.19%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 152 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 5.84% of all shares), a total value of $102.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.6 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 5.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 1.64% of the stock, which is worth about $28.69 million.