KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s traded shares were 52.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.98% or -$0.37. The 52-week high for the BEKE share is $78.00, that puts it down -326.0 from that peak though still a striking 17.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.15. The company’s market capitalization is $22.14B, and the average trade volume was 10.50 million shares over the past three months.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. BEKE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) registered a -1.98% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.98% in intraday trading to $18.31 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.44%, and it has moved by -24.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $149.97, which implies an increase of 87.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92.73 and $207.72 respectively. As a result, BEKE is trading at a discount of -1034.46% off the target high and -406.44% off the low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KE Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares have gone down -63.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.65% against 15.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -122.20% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.49 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.24 billion by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.52 billion and $3.2 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.20% and then drop by -30.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 126.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.61% per annum.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

KE Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.93%, with the float percentage being 41.30%. SB Global Advisers Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 77.43 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $1.41 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30.2 million shares, is of Lone Pine Capital Llc’s that is approximately 3.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $551.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF owns about 9.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $68.76 million.