Is Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares were 1.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.06% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the XNET share is $11.22, that puts it down -493.65 from that peak though still a striking -1.06% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $123.47M, and the average trade volume was 380.70K shares over the past three months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Xunlei Limited (XNET) registered a -4.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.06% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -20.59%, and it has moved by -37.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.83%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 84.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, XNET is trading at a discount of -534.92% off the target high and -534.92% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.40%. While earnings are projected to return 73.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 19.00% per annum.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 23 and August 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders own 12.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.87%, with the float percentage being 17.01%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.88 million shares (or 4.31% of all shares), a total value of $13.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.68 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Direxion Shares ETF Tr-Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.48 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 0.98% of the stock, which is worth about $1.92 million.