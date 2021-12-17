Is Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) Hit More of the Losses Given A -656.67% Dip From High?

During the last session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.25% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the ORTX share is $9.08, that puts it down -656.67 from that peak though still a striking 3.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $154.06M, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ORTX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) registered a -6.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.25% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.77%, and it has moved by -24.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.51%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.31, which implies an increase of 88.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, ORTX is trading at a discount of -983.33% off the target high and -441.67% off the low.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Orchard Therapeutics plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares have gone down -75.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 22.88% against 7.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 164.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.1 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.27 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 12.80% in 2021.

ORTX Dividends

Orchard Therapeutics plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Orchard Therapeutics plc insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.05%, with the float percentage being 60.12%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 101 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 11.03 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $25.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.85 million shares, is of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s that is approximately 8.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 5.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.84 million, or about 3.06% of the stock, which is worth about $16.84 million.