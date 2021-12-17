Is Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -70.93% YTD?

During the last session, Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares were 5.26 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.30% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the JMIA share is $69.89, that puts it down -495.82 from that peak though still a striking 15.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.16B, and the average trade volume was 4.86 million shares over the past three months.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. JMIA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.43.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) registered a -3.30% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.30% in intraday trading to $11.73 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.56%, and it has moved by -21.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.15%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.95, which implies an increase of 38.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.77 and $30.17 respectively. As a result, JMIA is trading at a discount of -157.2% off the target high and 16.71% off the low.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Jumia Technologies AG has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares have gone down -59.19% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.60% against 4.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 25.90% this quarter and then drop -126.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40.24 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.35 million by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39.24 million and $39.46 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.60% and then jump by 4.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 37.90% in 2021.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies AG is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

Jumia Technologies AG insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 30.08%, with the float percentage being 30.10%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 209 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.49 million shares (or 9.62% of all shares), a total value of $176.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.81 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 2.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $85.11 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Variable Insurance Fund-International. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 6.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $14.48 million.