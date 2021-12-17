Is Genfit SA (NASDAQ: GNFT) On Track To Post A -225.38% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s traded shares were 9.39 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 38.86% or $1.29. The 52-week high for the GNFT share is $7.19, that puts it down -55.97 from that peak though still a striking 34.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.01. The company’s market capitalization is $157.63M, and the average trade volume was 6.88K shares over the past three months.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) trade information

Genfit SA (GNFT) registered a 38.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 38.86% in intraday trading to $4.61 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.79%, and it has moved by -4.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.69%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.06, which implies an increase of 54.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.63 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, GNFT is trading at a discount of -225.38% off the target high and -0.43% off the low.

Genfit SA (GNFT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genfit SA has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genfit SA (GNFT) shares have gone down -14.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 75.42% against 7.30.

While earnings are projected to return -47.90% in 2021.

GNFT Dividends

Genfit SA is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s Major holders

Genfit SA insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.34%, with the float percentage being 1.34%. Millennium Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.32 million shares (or 0.70% of all shares), a total value of $1.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of DAFNA Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 3215.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11091.0 market value.