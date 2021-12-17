Is Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 2.29% YTD?

During the recent session, Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s traded shares were 2.5 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.16% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the AMCR share is $12.92, that puts it down -8.57 from that peak though still a striking 13.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.33. The company’s market capitalization is $18.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) trade information

Amcor plc (AMCR) registered a -1.16% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.16% in intraday trading to $11.90 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.15%, and it has moved by -2.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.61%. The short interest in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) is 44.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.93, which implies an increase of 7.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.69 and $14.03 respectively. As a result, AMCR is trading at a discount of -17.9% off the target high and 10.17% off the low.

Amcor plc (AMCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Amcor plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Amcor plc (AMCR) shares have gone up 5.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.11% against 7.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.28 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.80%. While earnings are projected to return 55.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.17% per annum.

AMCR Dividends

Amcor plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Amcor plc is 0.47, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)’s Major holders

Amcor plc insiders own 0.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.17%, with the float percentage being 41.27%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 743 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 107.05 million shares (or 6.96% of all shares), a total value of $1.23 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.07 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Amcor plc (AMCR) shares are Vanguard 500 Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard 500 Index Fund owns about 32.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $366.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.85 million, or about 1.88% of the stock, which is worth about $334.4 million.