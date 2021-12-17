Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Has Grown 236.67% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.01% or -$1.46. The 52-week high for the AUID share is $18.64, that puts it down -41.96 from that peak though still a striking 72.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $302.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 97.17K shares over the past three months.

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) trade information

Ipsidy Inc. (AUID) registered a -10.01% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.01% in intraday trading to $13.13 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.19%, and it has moved by -17.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 236.67%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.90%. While earnings are projected to return 1.00% in 2021.

AUID Dividends

Ipsidy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID)’s Major holders

Ipsidy Inc. insiders own 34.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.17%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 35601.0 shares (or 0.17% of all shares), a total value of $0.42 million in shares.