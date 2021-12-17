Investing In BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares were 7.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the BCTX share is $12.47, that puts it down -50.24 from that peak though still a striking 66.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $118.96M, and the average trade volume was 1.98 million shares over the past three months.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.43%, and it has moved by -14.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 102.44%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in January. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders own 23.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.90%, with the float percentage being 57.49%. Altium Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.8 million shares (or 5.21% of all shares), a total value of $4.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.57 million shares, is of Armistice Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 3.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.04 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 4862.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24698.0 market value.