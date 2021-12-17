How Will Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) Look After It Drops -608.33% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares were 17.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.48, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.06% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the NAKD share is $3.40, that puts it down -608.33 from that peak though still a striking 66.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $390.93M, and the average trade volume was 70.39 million shares over the past three months.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) registered a -4.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.06% in intraday trading to $0.48 this Thursday, 12/16/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.37%, and it has moved by -32.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 212.56%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.00%. While earnings are projected to return 98.20% in 2021.

NAKD Dividends

Naked Brand Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders own 12.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.22%, with the float percentage being 0.25%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.25 million shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 0.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.18 million market value.